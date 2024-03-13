6,169 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.