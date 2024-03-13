6,652 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

Read Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.