7,730 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after acquiring an additional 481,015 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

