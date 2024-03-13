9,294,825 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,028,000. PagSeguro Digital makes up 4.3% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 2.82% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,456. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

