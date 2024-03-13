ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $549,928.84

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $549,928.84 and $31.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000546 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $18.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

