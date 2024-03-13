Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD remained flat at $8.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 88,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.