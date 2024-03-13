abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,225. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

