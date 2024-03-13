abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,225. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
