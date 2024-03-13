Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 13,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,343. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

