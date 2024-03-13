abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 34,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.