Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,571. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

