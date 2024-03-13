Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,571. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
