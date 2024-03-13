abrdn plc Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
abrdn Price Performance
SLFPY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.
About abrdn
