abrdn plc Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

SLFPY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

