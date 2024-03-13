Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:THW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 14,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

