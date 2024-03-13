Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Position Lessened by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lowered its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Acelyrin comprises approximately 4.0% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acelyrin by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acelyrin by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Down 0.1 %

Acelyrin stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

