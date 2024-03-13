Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

ANIOY remained flat at $5.23 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Acerinox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

