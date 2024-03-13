Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.