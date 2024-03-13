Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Sold by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,467 shares during the quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 0.46% of Adicet Bio worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 4.1 %

ACET stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

