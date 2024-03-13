Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.08. The company had a trading volume of 792,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,046. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.17 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.