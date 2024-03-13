Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.66 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AMS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213.50 ($2.74). The stock had a trading volume of 698,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,246. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 271 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.07.
