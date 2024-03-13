Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.66 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213.50 ($2.74). The stock had a trading volume of 698,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,246. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 271 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.07.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

