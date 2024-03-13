aelf (ELF) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $516.59 million and $20.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

