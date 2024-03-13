Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 7,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Specifically, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $70,582.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,767.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,872 shares of company stock valued at $497,549. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,991,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,007,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.