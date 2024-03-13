AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of AITR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
