AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

