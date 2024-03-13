Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ainos Price Performance

NASDAQ AIMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Get Ainos alerts:

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.