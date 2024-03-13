Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.
About Air China
