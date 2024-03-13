Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

