Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

AKBTY remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

See Also

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

