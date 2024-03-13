Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
AKBTY remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
