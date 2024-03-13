Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the February 14th total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alarum Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ALAR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 46,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.81. Alarum Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

