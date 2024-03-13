Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.16). Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

