Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

