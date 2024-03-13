Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

