Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 14th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Stock Down 0.7 %

Alfa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

