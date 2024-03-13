Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Upgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -120.83%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

