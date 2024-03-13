Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 14th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 502,268 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

