Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1,033.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 293,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.