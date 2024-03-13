Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

