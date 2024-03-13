Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

