Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 1,130.8% in February

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 1,130.8% from the February 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALMTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

