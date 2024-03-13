Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,139,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.