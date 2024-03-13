Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $678,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

