AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.68

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.68 and last traded at C$29.43, with a volume of 25982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.23.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.9 %

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

