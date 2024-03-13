AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.80. AlTi Global shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 33,691 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

