Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$8.74 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.10 million, a PE ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 116.44 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.