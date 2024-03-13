Alto Neuroscience, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 13th (NYSE:ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience’s (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Alto Neuroscience had issued 8,040,000 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $128,640,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alto Neuroscience’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ANRO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.