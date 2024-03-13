Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 373.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 184.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 336.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.