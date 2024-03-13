American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,644 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

