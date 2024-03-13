American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 212,527 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $224,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.