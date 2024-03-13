American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 248,936 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $196,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,220,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AVUS stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

