American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,428,794 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 109.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $182,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ON by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

