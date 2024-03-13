American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,821,284 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Edison International worth $207,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

