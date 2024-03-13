American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $197,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

