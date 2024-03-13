American Century Companies Inc. Has $173.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $173,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

