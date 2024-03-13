American Century Companies Inc. Has $185.32 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280,444 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $185,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

